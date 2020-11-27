Gordon Ramsay's new burger joint in Harrods is selling a burger for $151

Gordon Ramsay's new London restaurant will feature a burger with a hefty price tag. Photo / Getty Images

Many of us love a good burger. But enough to spend £80 (NZ$151) on one?

Yes, you read that correctly, $151 for one burger.

If the price doesn't catch you off guard, this might. The burger doesn't even come with hot chips.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has opened a new burger joint called Gordon Ramsay Burger inside the expensive London department store Harrods.

His burger joint promises to "provide a taste of America, without the trans-Atlantic trip".

Although the restaurant is yet to open, it is making headlines for its pricey Wagyu burger.

According to Hot Dinners, the burger has a beef patty, seared Wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise, and fresh black truffles and costs £80 (NZ$151).

And if you want a side of hot chips, you have to pay an extra £6 (NZ$11).

The burger is the most expensive, but other items on the menu are hardly cheap.

One of the cheaper items, at £21 (NZ$39), is an American burger, which is just a basic burger, with a beef patty, American cheese, tomato, pickles, red onion, butter lettuce, and a burger relish.

Not wanting a burger? Why not get the "Cheeky Dawg".

For £21 (NZ$39), you can get a hot dog with horseradish, pickles and braised ox cheek.

Despite the hefty price tag, Ramsay says diners at his new burger joint would get "a burger experience like no other".

Bookings are now open for Gordon Ramsay Burger in @Harrods ... CANNOT wait to see you there !! pic.twitter.com/nVq1T1gQUp — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 23, 2020

"I promise you will never have tasted anything quite as delicious as the amazing burgers at Gordon Ramsay Burger," Ramsay told Hot Dinners.

"I've been perfecting burgers for years in America and now, at Harrods, we are taking it to the next level."

According to the restaurant's website, the burger patties have a blend of "chuck, brisket, and rib cap" and will be "cooked to perfection on an open flame".

They'll then be brushed with Ivy House Farm butter "for an extra hit of nutty sweetness".

"As you'd expect from Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, these are not your average quarter-pounders," the website adds.

Social media users weren't very impressed with the burger's price tag.

"Would be nice if all these millionaire celebrity chefs could cater to the budgets of normal people and not fellow millionaires," one commenter wrote on Instagram.

"£80 is more than I have left for food for the month at the moment. Thanks for that though," another added on Twitter.