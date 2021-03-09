Lady Gaga shares photo with Adam Driver from House of Gucci movie set

Lady Gaga has again gone brunette for her role in House of Gucci which she is currently filming in Italy. Photo / Deepixel /GC Images

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are currently on location together in Italy, filming the true-story crime drama, House of Gucci.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, sees Driver playing Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci, while Gaga will portray his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who plotted his murder.

Gaga gave fans a sneak peak at the glamorous costumes that she and Driver will be wearing in the film when she posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram with the caption: "Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci".

The photo shows Driver and Gaga posing in the snowy Italian alps. Gaga wears a snug-looking fluffy white hat, black pants and shirt and a heavy adornment of gold jewellery. In contrast Driver is decked in head to toe white and beige, also wearing large framed eye-glasses.

Lady Gaga was snapped on the set of House of Gucci earlier in the week, wearing a stylish red snow-suit. Photo / Oliver Palombi / MEGA / GC Images

Photos snapped by paparazzi yesterday also show Gaga on the film set wearing a striking, red all-in-one snow suit.

Gaga has again gone back to her natural brunette hair colour for her role as Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting to kill her ex-husband, Gucci, in 1995. During the 1998 trial, Reggiani was dubbed the "Black Widow" by the Italian press. She was convicted and sentenced to 29 years in prison, but was released in 2016 after serving just 18 years.

Due for release in November the film is based on Sara Gay Forden's book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and also stars Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Al Pacino.