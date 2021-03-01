Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: Best and worst dressed celebrities

Welcome to the Golden Globes red carpet.
While the event is virtual for the first time ever this year, the stars have still been asked to glam up for the evening with many attending the live broadcasts from split locations in Los Angeles and New York.
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hosting the ceremony, which kicks off at 2pm Auckland time on Sky channel 6 (Vibe).
But first, fashion.
Host Tina Fey looking like she's on her way to a boring marketing job in Chicago.
Co-host Amy Poehler will be joining her later for after work drinks.
And Laura Dern is their boss. Actually, Laura Dern is everyone's boss in this pant suit.
Australian actress Margot Robbie, who is presenting an award tonight, looks positively luminous in black and white Chanel.
Best Actress nominee for The Flight Attendant Kaley Cuoco posed from her LA home in a strapless Oscar de la Renta creation.
Amanda Seyfried, who is up for the Best Supporting Actress gong for Mank, is pretty in peach with an abundant flower neckline and exposed back. Another Oscar de la Renta masterpiece.
Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is ravishing in scarlet red.
Disney star Sofia Carson walked the red carpet in a grandiose burgundy and white gown.
Elle Fanning is attending the event remotely in custom Gucci.
And Kate Hudson is also a virtual attendee, keeping it simple in a white off-the-shoulder number.
Schitt's Creek treasure Dan Levy commanding the spotlight (what's new) in an eye-popping green suit with sparkling turtle neck and statement shoes.
Angela Bassett is 62. 62! She looks as youthful as ever in this purple gown with feathered details.
British actress/singer Cynthia Erivo is taking socially distancing very seriously in a fluro green gown that screams that she is coming so you better make way.
We love Maya Rudolf but we think she may have gotten a little too used to her comfy couch clothes during lockdown as she takes the red carpet in the gown equivalent of tracksuit pants.