Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: Best and worst dressed celebrities

While most nominees are attending the Globes viturally, Margo Robbie is presenting an award live from the socially distanced set. Photo/ Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Welcome to the Golden Globes red carpet.

While the event is virtual for the first time ever this year, the stars have still been asked to glam up for the evening with many attending the live broadcasts from split locations in Los Angeles and New York.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hosting the ceremony, which kicks off at 2pm Auckland time on Sky channel 6 (Vibe).

But first, fashion.

New York arm of the Globes host, Tina Fey, looked ready for business as she arrived on the red carpet. Photo / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Host Tina Fey looking like she's on her way to a boring marketing job in Chicago.

Co-host Amy Poehler attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton. Photo / Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Co-host Amy Poehler will be joining her later for after work drinks.

The incredibly talented Laura Dern attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in a chill-as pant suit. Photo / Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And Laura Dern is their boss. Actually, Laura Dern is everyone's boss in this pant suit.

Margot Robbie, who is presenting an award at the Los Angeles ceremy stunned as she arrived at The Beverly Hilton. Photo / Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.

Australian actress Margot Robbie, who is presenting an award tonight, looks positively luminous in black and white Chanel.

Best Actress nominee for The Flight Attendant Kaley Cuoco posed from her LA home in a strapless Oscar de la Renta creation.

Step aside, Citizen Kane, there's a new Rosebud in town. @AmandaSeyfried's #GoldenGlobes gown gives homage to the famous sled, and we absolutely love it! pic.twitter.com/KNtVcX3c9F — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Amanda Seyfried, who is up for the Best Supporting Actress gong for Mank, is pretty in peach with an abundant flower neckline and exposed back. Another Oscar de la Renta masterpiece.

Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland, who is attending the Golden Globes remotely posted some pics of the stunning red gown she is wearing for the occasion. Source / Instagram / Sarah Hyland

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is ravishing in scarlet red.

Disney star Sofia Carson was all things Glam as she arrived at The Beverly Hilton for the Globes ceremony. Photo/ Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Disney star Sofia Carson walked the red carpet in a grandiose burgundy and white gown.

Elle Fanning is attending the event remotely in custom Gucci.

And Kate Hudson is also a virtual attendee, keeping it simple in a white off-the-shoulder number.

We think that @danjlevy's #GoldenGlobes look tonight deserves to be celebrated. Seriously, we can't wait for this Schitt to hit the fans. pic.twitter.com/N2NczvapxM — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021

Schitt's Creek treasure Dan Levy commanding the spotlight (what's new) in an eye-popping green suit with sparkling turtle neck and statement shoes.

Angela Bassett looked so amazing on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards we had to remind ourselves she is 62 (really, she is!). Photo / Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Angela Bassett is 62. 62! She looks as youthful as ever in this purple gown with feathered details.

Red carpet meets alien abduction as Cynthia Erivo attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

British actress/singer Cynthia Erivo is taking socially distancing very seriously in a fluro green gown that screams that she is coming so you better make way.

Comedian, Maya Rudolph, looked very comfortable in her loose fitting gown at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We love Maya Rudolf but we think she may have gotten a little too used to her comfy couch clothes during lockdown as she takes the red carpet in the gown equivalent of tracksuit pants.