Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly pregnant with their second child

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi are extending their family by one. Photo / Getty Images

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi are extending their family by one. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her second child.

The 24-year-old reality star already has 3-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, and it has now been claimed she and her on/off partner are set to welcome another child together.

Sources reportedly confirmed the news to Page Six and said the Kardashian and Jenner family is "thrilled" with the news. Caitlyn Jenner also seemed to spill the beans on Kylie's pregnancy when she claimed she is set to become a grandparent for the 19th time.

According to TMZ, the "I Am Cait" star said one of her children had a baby "in the oven" during a visit to The Toy Store in Quincy, California, although she did not clarify which

of her children she was referring to.

Jenner and Scott have not yet confirmed the news themselves, and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star previously said she had "no plan" to give Stormi a sibling just yet.

Speaking in March last year, she said: "My friends all pressure me about it … They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there's no plan."

The beauty said she wants "seven kids" in the future, but doesn't want to expand her brood right away.

"I want seven kids down the line, but not right now.

"Pregnancy is just not a joke; it's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

Jenner recently said she was "blessed" to have Scott in her life as the father to her daughter.

Posting on social media for Father's Day in June, she wrote: "happy father's day @travisscott one day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you [sic]."