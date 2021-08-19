Britney Spears accused of assaulting housekeeper over 'mistreated' dog

Britney Spears' housekeeper has reported the pop star to police after an alleged assault this week. Photo / Sony Music

Britney Spears' housekeeper has reported the pop star to police after an alleged assault this week.

The 39-year-old US singer is being investigated for alleged battery after the incident at her California mansion on Monday, TMZ reports.

Spears is alleged to have slapped her housekeeper's phone away from her hands after the staff member took one of the singer's dogs to the vet, according to the publication.

The employee reportedly told the Ventura County Sheriff's office in her statement that she took the dog to get checked because she didn't like how it was being treated.

She claimed upon her return, she got into a disagreement with Spears about the dog's health and Spears proceeded to knock her phone from her grasp.

The housekeeper filed a report at the sheriff's station after the alleged incident.

Spears' team denied the claims made against her and said the housekeeper made the allegations up.

TMZ reports an official from the sheriff's department said Spears is still under investigation and a file would be submitted to the District Attorney's Office, which will then decide whether to file a misdemeanour battery charge.

Spears took to Instagram this morning with a cryptic photo of a young girl holding up the middle finger, writing, "I feel like she's made her point perfectly clear!!!".

It comes after Spears' major win in her conservatorship case, with her father Jamie Spears agreeing to eventually step down as her conservator after 13 years.

Jamie reportedly filed legal documents via his lawyer to the Los Angeles Superior Court agreeing to relinquish control of his daughter's estate.

Despite the major about-face, Jamie said he believes stepping away is not in the performer's best interests.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms Spears' best interests," the court documents read.

"Nevertheless, even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new lawyer to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr Spears will always be Ms Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

It is understood Jamie isn't stepping aside immediately and will instead wait for a new conservator to be appointed by the court.