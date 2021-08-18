Britney Spears quotes ex Justin Timberlake in bizarre Instagram post

Britney Spears has quoted her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, in a bizarre Instagram post of a giant cat. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears' Instagram posts are, at times, a little bizarre. A recent post shows a photo of a woman, sitting next to an unbelievably large cat. In the caption on the post the Toxic singer quoted a lyric from ex Justin Timberlake's song Filthy.

"As JT would say ... haters gonna say it's fake !!!!! I MEAN ... wow I have no idea ... what do you guys think…????" Spears wrote.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002. The romance was closely scrutinised by media at the time and Spears was cast as the villain during their equally public break-up.

Timberlake, 40, recently spoke out in support of Spears, posting a tweet about the unfair nature of the conservatorship she is under.

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was ... what's happening to her is just not right.

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," he added.

JT continued: "No one should EVER be held against their will ... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."

Last week Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears finally agreed to step down as her conservator.

Legal documents have revealed that he has agreed to release control of Britney's finances and personal life and wants to "work with the court on an orderly transition", according to TMZ.