Britney Spears admits she has 'no idea' if she'll perform live again

Britney Spears is one of many celebrities who had a Las Vegas residency which she cancelled in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has "no idea" if she'll ever perform again.

The Toxic hitmaker admits she is going through a "transition" in her life right now and she isn't sure if she will ever take to the stage and perform for her fans again.

Doing a Q&A with her followers on her Instagram account, she said: "Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again?

"Will I ever take the stage again? ... I have no idea. I'm having fun right now.

"I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it."

Britney was previously forced to confirm she will "of course" perform again.

The Piece Of Me hitmaker insisted she would take to the stage again after her manager Larry Rudolph claimed she may "never" perform again.

When asked by reporters if she would go on stage, she said: "Of course." Britney's manager Larry had previously clarified his comments after it was reported he said the star may "never" perform again.

In a statement, Larry said: "Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again.

"That's not what I said. I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again.

"It's that simple. She calls me if and when she wants to work. Other than that I'm not involved in anything else. Not the conservatorship, not her medical treatment, not her kids. Nothing else."

Earlier that week, Larry had said it would be a long time before Britney performs again, and seemingly hinted she may never return to the stage.

He was quoted as saying: "As the person who guides her career - based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis - from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again."