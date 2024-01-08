Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet seems to be going strong.

The reality star and her new beau were caught showing some serious PDA during an ad break while at the 2024 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Just before the sweet moment, the duo was seen backstage together during host Jo Koy’s opening speech.

The pair were spotted standing extremely close together, as seen in a photo posted on Twitter by the Hollywood Reporter.

Chalamet was nominated at the awards show for Best Comedy/Musical Actor for his lead performance in Wonka, however Jenner wasn’t seen arriving with him when he hit the red carpet all by himself prior to the show.

Also battling it out for the award were Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario), Matt Damon (Air) and Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid).

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner hang out backstage during the #GoldenGlobes opening monologue https://t.co/4N2zUulIPM pic.twitter.com/e3RQ5ISApP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 28, were first romantically linked back in April 2023.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight at the time that their romance was nothing “serious” and that they were “seeing where it goes”.

“It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun,” the source said.

After months of Chalamet and Jenner keeping their relationship low key and under the radar, the pair went public by sharing a kiss at Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour concert in Los Angeles in September 2023.

While sitting down for a chat with MTV last month, Chalamet confessed to forgetting he had attended the star-studded concert.

“That was great. Hard to be present,” he answered with a smile, seemingly referencing his PDA with The Kardashians star.

The couple attended the WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards two months ago, where Jenner’s new clothing brand, Khy, was honoured.

Even though the celebrity couple posed for photos individually, they were seen sitting together inside the event.

The Dune actor was also seen at the Kardashian-Jenner brood’s annual Christmas Eve party in December, featuring in a clip shared on Snapchat by Landon Barker.

Jenner shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with her ex-boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, while Chalamet’s former love interests include The Idol’s Lily-Rose Depp and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.



