Kourtney Kardashian has shared some details of her journey to conceive a baby via IVF and that the medications she was on "put her into menopause".

Kourtney shared the intimate details in a new teaser trailer for her family's upcoming Hulu reality series The Kardashians.

The clip appears to have been leaked on Instagram and has since been deleted, but it revealed Kourtney sharing the pain of her fertility struggles with her mother, Kris Jenner, and discussing her dream to have a baby with her fiance, Travis Barker.

The 42-year-old reality star reveals that undergoing IVF "not been the most amazing experience" and had even caused her to gain weight, for which she was bullied on social media.

She shared: "I'm, like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're going through," she said.

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she added. "Literally into menopause."

Kris asked: "Based off of what? A drug?" to which Kourtney replied, "Yes".

Couples who are struggling to conceive naturally can undergo IVF to improve their chances of having a baby.

The drugs involved in IVF treatment can lead to symptoms similar to menopause as they artificially alter a woman's hormones. Side effects include hot flashes, weight gain, changes in mood, and bloating.

The deleted teaser clip also reveals Kourtney's desire to have another child with Barker.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourney could be heard saying in voiceover, while footage of Barker's Instagram-famous wedding proposal played.

Kourtney already has three children — Mason, 12; Penelope, 9; and Reign, 7 — with her former partner Scott Disick, 38.

Barker also has children from a previous relationship. He shares Landon, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, whom Barker is still close to.

The Poosh founder recently revealed that while her future husband is not against being filmed for her family's new Hulu show, they want to keep their life together as private as possible.

She said: "I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons.

"There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."