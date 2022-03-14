The Kardashians trailer. Video / Hulu

In a new trailer for The Kardashians, Kanye West reportedly told Kim Kardashian her "career was over".

The Kardashians are releasing a new show with Hulu and the first trailer was full of shocking moments one of which being Kim telling her sister, Kourtney that "it is really hard with Kanye" while they very publicly fight their divorce and that Kanye said her "career was over".

The mother of four said she and her estranged ex-husband have been fighting about how she is raising their children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm as well as her new relationship with SNL comedian, Pete Davidson.

The trailer then cuts to show a fiery side of the business mogul. While on the phone Kim is seen saying that if anyone messes with her she will destroy them. "We have all of the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the f***ing ground."

While several of the Kardashian family members are heard in the background saying "Never go against the family" which could be a possible warning to Kanye.

The trailer also showed some happier times for the Skims founder including the beginning of her relationship with Davidson, in a never-before-seen clip, the family are seen praying with Kim before she hosted Saturday Night Live and later cuts to Kris Jenner grinning as she says, "no one saw" Kim and Pete coming.

Khloe Kardashian was seen talking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson during his latest cheating scandal. Photo / Hulu

Kim and Pete met on the set on SNL in October last year before being spotted holding hands at an amusement park later that month. A source close to the reality star confirmed to E! News in November that the pair were "casually dating" and have since been spotted together.

Kim took their relationship public last week as she posted a series of pictures of the two on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian talks openly about her relationship with Tristan Thompson as he recently welcomed a child with Marlee Nichols – the woman he cheated on Kardashian with.

The Good American founder says "Tristan and I are complicated." Before asking her family while visibly upset, "Why are we always making excuses for the people who traumatise us?"

And the shocking moments didn't stop there, Kourtney is seen saying she wants a baby with her fiancé, Travis Barker.

The couple announced their engagement in October last year with Kourtney posting to Instagram a picture of the two surrounded by an enormous display of roses in the middle of the beach and captioned it "forever".

The star who already shares three children with Scott Disick was seen in The Kardashians trailer getting an unknown procedure done at the doctor's office with her fiancé by her side.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looking in love following their engagement. Photo / Hulu

The trailer also features the two Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, as Kylie struggles with her second pregnancy being extremely public and Kendall is seen storming out of a family lunch.

In regards to their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney is heard saying, "life without cameras was a big change for us," while Kendall tells viewers, "I think it's time to see a whole new side of the family."

The Kardashians is set to be released on April 14 on Hulu.