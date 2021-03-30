Kirsten Dunst already has two-year-old son, Ennis, with her Fargo co-star and husband, Jesse Plemons. Photo / Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her second child with her husband and former co-star Jesse Plemons.

The 38-year-old actress - who already has Ennis, 2, with Plemons - has revealed she's due with her second baby later in the year.

Dunst made the announcement in W magazine's Directors Issue, in a special photo story conceived by her long-time collaborator and showbiz pal Sofia Coppola, who she has worked with on films such as The Virgin Suicides and The Beguiled.

Kirsten Dunst, seen here in a scene from Fargo, season two, met her now husband, Jesse Plemons, while filming the series in 2014. Photo / supplied

She said of their friendship: "It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children.

"There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."

This W magazine editorial is a pretty fabulous way for Kirsten Dunst to announce her pregnancy. https://t.co/2rq9LhT9sv pic.twitter.com/VyM39NWLAn — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) March 30, 2021

In the magazine, Dunst is seen wearing a lace dress by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who are good friends of the actress.

The Spider-Man star also announced her first pregnancy by appearing in a photo shoot for the brand in 2018, and the custom Rodarte dress she wore in the new Directors Issue of the magazine is deliberately similar to what she wore back then.

Dunst previously admitted that working in the movie business is much easier than being a stay-at-home mother.

Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane alongside Tobey Maguire in three Spider-Man films between 2002 - 2007. Photo / supplied

The actress revealed she was happy to return to work after having her first child, as she thinks being at home is tougher than being on a film set all day.

Speaking about the different challenges, Dunst - who started dating Plemons back in 2016 - said: "It's so much easier to go back to work than it is to be a stay-at-home mom. I was like, 'bye' to my mother-in-law! I was like, [phew!]"

Having gone for a unique, old-fashioned name for their oldest child, Ennis, it will be interesting to see what name they choose for number two. Back in September 2019 Dunst joked that she thinks Ennis will probably get teased for his name on the playground.

"Come on, you just stick a P in front of it," Dunst explained during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance in 2019. "There's also anus. That's not a great one. It's like an old cowboy name… We found it online. You know, on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, 'We like that. It sounds cool.'"