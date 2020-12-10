Former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return for new movie

The next Spider-Man instalment is shaping up to be a major Marvel crossover event, with some epic reunions with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Photo / Supplied

Former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are returning to the franchise for the third Spider-Man movie, Collider reports.

Alfred Molina is also set to play Doctor Octopus once again in the latest instalment.

The return of the two previous Peter Parker's could also pave the way for Jamie Foxx to reprise his role as Electro, which has also been reported.

The current Peter Parker is played by Tom Holland.

For Tobey Maguire, this means that his appearance will hinge on an agreement between Sony and Marvel, which is looking like it could definitely be done.

As well as bringing back Maguire and Garfield, there is talks that Emma Stone will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy, with Kirsten Dunst playing Mary Jane Watson again.

The new Spider-Man will see Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon return.

Jon Watts is on board to direct the movie.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also join the movie as his Marvel character Doctor Strange.

Tom Holland has previously described the plot of the new movie as "absolutely insane", which is exactly what it sounds like.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second instalment of Holland's Spider-Man was the highest grossing Spider-Man movie of all time when it was released in 2019.

We can only imagine with the return of such big names, there will be a huge appetite for the movie.

According to sources, the movie commenced shooting in New York in October, with the film currently set for release on the 17th of December, 2021.