Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Kimbra: My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Kimbra. Photo / Stephen Tilley

Kimbra. Photo / Stephen Tilley

By:
MYSTORY

Kimbra is a Grammy-award winning New Zealand musician and a judge on the new series of Popstars, screening Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2.

I grew up beside the Waikato River and my

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.