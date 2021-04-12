Jono and Ben prove they are 'Good Sports' with new TVNZ show

The Hits' radio duo Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce return to our TV screens later this year in Jono & Ben: Good Sports, showcasing unique and unusual sports around NZ. Photo / supplied

The Hits' radio duo Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce return to our screens later this year in Jono & Ben: Good Sports.

The series follows the infamous comedic duo as they meet local characters who take part in some of the most unique sports, contests and competitions around Aotearoa.

From wrestling to chilli eating, roller derby to speed cubing, New Zealand is overflowing with unknown sporting heroes, and Jono and Ben are eager to see just what it takes to be the best of the rest.

The enthusiastic duo shared they can't wait to see what New Zealand has to offer – and get their hands dirty in the process.

Jono and Ben have a new TVNZ show called Good Sorts. Photo / Supplied

"We're super excited to learn about the many unique and wonderful sports and contests that Kiwis take part in... One thing is for sure, sport will be the winner on the day – because it certainly won't be either of us."

So stay tuned to catch all the action later this year when Jono and Ben head to our smallest towns and biggest cities to meet the passionate Kiwis excelling in the unexpected.

The charismatic duo are no strangers to our television screens having hosted their successful comedy show, Jono and Ben, for seven years until it was cancelled in 2018.

Jono & Ben: Good Sports is produced by Take Two Productions and will air on TVNZ 2 later in 2021 with dates TBC.