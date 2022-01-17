Kanye West said that nothing would keep him from his children, commenting on the way he bought a house just opposite his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West Video / Hollywood Unlocked

Kanye West said that nothing would keep him from his children, commenting on the way he bought a house just opposite his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West Video / Hollywood Unlocked

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce is continuing to get messier, with the rapper's interview with Hollywood Unlocked expected to be released soon.

Hollywood Unlocked has been teasing the interview with the rapper since last week, hinting the release is imminent. In the teaser, Kayne is heard explaining that "nothing will keep me from my children."

This comes amid the rapper going live on social media to tell followers he "wasn't allowed" to attend his daughter Chicago's birthday party at the weekend.

However, a source told New York Post that Kim is denying the allegations, saying the ex-couple always planned to have separate celebrations for their daughter.

"Kanye was always supposed to have Chi at 4pm," the source said. "They pre-agreed to have two separate events and it was his idea."

However, pictures posted to Instagram by friends and family of the Kardashians appeared to confirm he was there.

Kanye West pictured at his daughter's birthday party with Kris Jenner. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, E! News has reported the relationship "appears to be more strained than ever" and Kim is reportedly "over" the drama.

It appears Kim is struggling with the current situation. A source told E! News: "Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She's really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids."

While the insider said Kim "is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn't want any drama", Kayne appears to be painting another picture, insisting Kim and her momager Kris are playing "games" in an effort to keep him away from his four children.

"Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pictured with two of their four children, North and Saint West. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye's latest outburst comes after a barrage of events including Kanye's latest song My Life Was Never Easy, which includes a comment about Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson where he says "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**".

He is referring to his 2002 car crash where he fell asleep at the wheel and shattered his jaw. The crash reportedly inspired his first single Through the Wire ...

TMZ has also reported Kayne brought the house across the road from his former wife. A source close to the rapper said" "When he realised he could buy the house and be near his family he jumped at the idea. He wants to be close by and be there for the kids."

Kim is yet to publicly comment about the developing situation.