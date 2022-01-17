Kanye accused Kim Kardashian of blocking him from his daughter's birthday party. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West has gone live on social media claiming he "wasn't allowed" to know where his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday party was.

The 44-year-old rapper posted a video online as he drove aimlessly around Los Angeles, declaring ex-wife Kim Kardashian "wouldn't give me the address" for the celebration at the weekend.

"Ya'll, I'm just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was," Kanye claimed.

"I'm just putting this online because I need ya'll support. I've called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan (Thompson), he said he'd ask Khloe (Kardashian).

"Won't nobody give me the address to my daughter's birthday party right now, and that's going to imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her."

Kim threw a party for her daughter Chicago, and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, for their fourth birthdays. Photo / Instagram

Kanye was eventually seen at the party, which was a joint celebration for Chicago, as well as Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, who also turned 4.

In the live video, Kanye added he won't bow down to "baby mamas" and "grandmamas" who "play games" to keep him from his four children, whom he shares with Kim.

Kim reportedly denies Kanye's accusations, a source told New York Post, claiming they'd always planned to have their own separate celebrations for Chicago.

"Kanye was always supposed to have Chi at 4pm," the source told the publication. "They pre-agreed to have two separate events and it was his idea.

"Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties. (Kim) was going to have her's early in the day and (Kanye) was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming."

Kanye was eventually spotted at the party, seen with Kris Jenner. Photo / Instagram

It comes after Kanye claimed in a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked that Kim had blocked him from entering their former marital home, which the Skims founder still lives in, Fox News reports.

The Donda rapper claims he was refused access because Kim's new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, was at the house.

"My daughter wanted me to go inside," he said. "I was like, I am the richest black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.

"And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to.

"And that's where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, 'I need you to go and say these two things.' Security ain't going to be in between me and my children."

However, a source close to the Kardashian camp denied this to the publication.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a messy divorce. Photo / Getty Images

"Pete has not been to the home and he has not met the kids," a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital. "Kanye was stopped only from entering the home when he came unannounced."

"After several incidents Kim has decided to put boundaries in place to give the children more stability and to ensure they have strong relationships with both parents," the source added. "She has asked Kanye to schedule visits. Security has never stopped him from picking up or dropping off the kids at the home and he can see the kids anytime he wants."

Kim and Kanye announced their divorce in February last year after seven years of marriage.

They share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.