Kim Cattrall responds to Sex and the City reboot and she doesn't seem happy

And Just Like That... A new chapter of Sex and the City announced in December. Video / HBO Max

Finally, after more than a year of speculation, the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That has landed on the small screen (streaming on Neon here in NZ), but not everyone is happy about it.

There were two big question marks heading into the reboot, the first one being around which of the characters will die, as photographs of the cast filming a funeral scene leaked, and the second being, what will the show be like without Samantha?

Cattrall refused to participate in the reboot, leaving the core cast to consist of the three remaining stars, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis star in the SATC reboot And Just Like That. Photo / Supplied

Fans took to social media at the time of the series premiere to share their feelings about the absence of Cattrall and, consequently, her iconic character Samantha.

While reluctant to openly comment on the reboot herself, Cattrall seems to be encouraging the support from fans who are open about how much they miss her.

One fan tweeted: "Kim Cattrall didn't return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off."

Another posted: "And just like that … I find myself only wanting to watch anything Kim Cattrall is in. This is a Kim appreciation post."

Cattrall liked several of the supportive posts herself.

The tension that existed between Cattrall and the rest of the original SATC cast is stuff of legend and the main reason that the reboot went ahead without her.

Sex and the City writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King has said the relationship between Sarah Jessica Parker and Cattrall was rocky right from the start.

"The show doesn't exist if Sarah Jessica wasn't the blonde star of the show, that's number one," King told The Hollywood Reporter's Origins podcast.

"Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theatre actor – and their contracts reflected that status.

Sex and the City writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King has said the relationship between Kim Cattrall (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker was rocky right from the start. Photo / Getty Images

"As the show progressed, the characters, everybody grew, it became a family. Kristin, Cynthia and Sarah Jessica became one group, and Kim never joined mentally."

King speculates that the initial tension was caused by the pay disparity between Parker and the rest of the cast, a gap that was never going to narrow, according to King.

"I guess for Kim it didn't matter how much the raise became if there was never parity, but there was never going to be parity."

In 2019, Cattrall confirmed she would "never" return to the SATC team, adding, "You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun."