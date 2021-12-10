And Just Like That: Sex and the City death of Mr Big sparks Peloton shares plummet

And Just Like That... A new chapter of Sex and the City announced in December. Video / HBO Max

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS

Exercise company Peloton's shares nosedived by 11 per cent after Sex And The City returned with the shocking death of a major character in And Just Like That.

At the end of the first episode of the series, Mr Big (Chris Noth) collapsed and died of a heart attack shortly after a 45-minute session on a Peloton exercise bike.

Fans were left heartbroken after Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) longtime love and husband headed for the shower and suddenly clutched his arm and collapsed.

Carrie's famous voiceover can be heard saying "And just like that Big died."

Peloton was perhaps the saddest about Mr Big's death, with shares tanking 11.35 per cent after the show premiered.

The company have since issued a statement through Cardiologist Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, stating that Mr Big would have delayed his fatal heart attack by riding a Peloton.

"I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr Big dies of a heart attack," Steinbaum began in her statement to US Weekly. "Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6."

"These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event," she added.

The first episode of And Just Like That showed Mr Big talking about his favourite Peloton instructor, Allegra.

While he is cycling, Carrie attends the piano recital for Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) daughter.

Peloton said it approved the use of "Allegra" in the series but because of confidentiality reasons it did not know that Mr Big would die after riding one of its bikes.

Noth, 67, told The Guardian he had long conversations about how Mr Big would return.

"It was a long conversation, it continued through the pandemic and he took in a lot of my ideas and we came up with a way for me to work into it," he said.

"Initially, when the show became a cultural phenomenon, I was really annoyed by it, because I don't like to be called a character's name on the street and actors don't like [characters] sticking to them," the Wisconsin native shared.

"But eventually I thought: 'Just stop resisting this because it's not going away. People, for some reason, will always relate you to that part, so just let what you resist persist.' And if I can be a small part of what people think of as New York City, that's a really lovely thing," he said.