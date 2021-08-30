Khloe Kardashian angers fans as 'fatphobic' comments resurface

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after an interview resurfaced on social media. Video / @kardashianicon

Khloe Kardashian has become the centre of a vicious internet pile-on after a resurfaced interview of hers went viral over the weekend.

A clip first shared on Tik Tok from British media personality Jay Shetty's podcast in 2019 sees the reality star declaring she "can't stand" people who complain about their weight but "won't work out".

Outraged fans have called her out for the insensitive language, branding her "fatphobic" in furious tweets.

"I can't stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like, 'I'm so fat,'" Khloe said in the viral video.

"And like, they won't work out, they won't change their diet, they won't drink more water, they won't whatever, but they're complaining, complaining, complaining."

The founder of size-inclusive clothing brand Good American went on to assert that people who struggle with their weight are in a permanent "victimised state".

"I'm like well, you're always going to be in this victimised state because you're literally not doing any-, you're not being self-aware. You're not even looking at your own reflection, saying, 'Okay, what can I do to change things about myself?' It's everybody else's fault."

One fan posted the clip on Twitter with the caption: "Khloe Kardashian is really saying this with her whole chest as if she doesn't have personal trainers and plastic surgeons sculpting her body for her. Throwback to when she used to be the likeable sister."

"Omg this is not it," one follower responded.

"It's so disgusting, especially since 100 per cent of the images she posts of herself are retouched," the original poster said.

"It's repulsive. Also let's not forget when she had a show called "revenge body" so people could lose weight to make their ex friends and partners jealous instead of 'doing it for themselves'," they added in a follow-up comment.

Another posted: "Not Khloe Kardashian with a personal trainer, a personal chef, a nutritionist and a surgeon telling people to get off their butt and stop complaining".

The 37-year-old mum-of-one has spoken out publicly about her body image issues in the past.

In May last year, Kardashian opened up about the difficulty she had shedding weight following the birth of daughter, True Thompson.

During a livestream on sister Kourtney's website Poosh, she said she exercised "regularly" but didn't watch what she ate.

"In this world, I don't really watch what I eat," she told Kourtney.

"That doesn't mean I'm binge eating bags of chips all day. You never know if tomorrow's happening. I would rather put effort into the gym than the kitchen."

She also admitted that working out after the birth was "agony."

"I think everyone just thinks, 'Oh, I'm going to work out and I'm going to lose all this weight in two months,'" she said.

"It doesn't work that way … It's going to be a long journey, but it's going to be the most rewarding journey."

And in April this year, the reality star stripped on Instagram after an unedited bikini snap of hers leaked without her consent.

The picture, reportedly posted by her grandmother, showed Khloe looking relaxed and happy – but much less filtered and airbrushed than we're used to seeing her on her own Instagram account.

Fans praised the "beautiful" snap for showing another side of the reality star, as the family's representatives fought a losing battle to have it scrubbed from the internet.

In a lengthy response statement posted alongside two near-naked videos, Khloe wrote of having "struggled with body image her whole life", arguing that "you should have every right" to ask that unflattering photos of yourself are not shared.

"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear," she said.

"For a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analysed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world."

She concluded: "We are all unique and perfect in our own way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen … just do you and make sure your heart is happy."

It came after Kardashian family representatives went into overdrive over the image.

"The colour edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement sent to Page Six.

"Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."