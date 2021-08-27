Kim Kardashian joins ex-husband Kanye West at 'Donda' event wearing her wedding dress

Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga wedding dress to her ex-husband Kanye West's album party. Photo / Apple Music

Kim Kardashian attended a listening party of her ex Kanye West's new album in Chicago today, Friday NZT, wearing a wedding dress.

The performance at Soldier Field in Chicago featured a number of guests, including Kim in her wedding dress, alongside some very controversial choices.

Kim Kardashian in the Balenciaga Couture wedding dress. Photo / Apple Music

Kanye decided to appear alongside Marilyn Manson, who is currently facing charges of domestic and sexual abuse, and rapper DaBaby, who recently made headlines for his homophobic stances.

Kanye brought out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby during his Donda listening party in Chicago... pic.twitter.com/whLcxGdTQK — Consequence (@consequence) August 27, 2021

Despite those controversial guests, it was Kim who surprised viewers the most, as she showed up outside the mockup of Kanye West's childhood home, wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding dress, as he performed No Child Left Behind, the last song for the night.

After bringing out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, Kanye lit himself on fire at his Donda listening party. pic.twitter.com/XhF4C1BjxC — Consequence (@consequence) August 27, 2021

This is the latest in a series of shows of support from Kim Kardashian towards her ex-husband, although sources told TMZ the two are not back together.

Last month, she also attended a "Donda" event in Atlanta, to throw her support behind her ex-husband's latest creative endeavour.

The event, in Chicago, was the third promotional "Donda" event. The album is not out yet.