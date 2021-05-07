Kelly Osbourne reveals her relapse, 'three bottles of Champagne and 24 White Claws a day'

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has opened up about her relapse after battling her addiction back in 2017. Photo / Instagram

Kelly Osbourne felt "disgusting" after her recent relapse.

The 36-year-old star became teetotal in 2017 after battling addiction, but took to social media in April to reveal she had suffered a relapse.

She has since shared the true extent of her drinking binges, in which she would drink several bottles of Champagne and countless alcopops.

Speaking on ‎The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show podcast, she said: "I went away with my friend and people were by a pool drinking Champagne.

"I was like, 'I can have a glass of that'. And I had one glass and I was fine.

"And then I was out with my friends and I had two drinks, I was fine.

"But it went from having one drink here, one drink there to literally three bottles of Champagne and 24 White Claws a day."

She added: "It's this f****** coffee mug that says, 'Thank God I'm not dead', which is so ironic."

Kelly Osbourne had been sober since 2017 prior to her lapse. Photo / Instagram

The television presenter - who is the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne - admitted she was "not proud" of the setback on her road to recovery and vowed to honest about her journey to sobriety with her fans.

She wrote on Instagram last month: "This is a little hard for me to talk about but I've always promised you I will be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on on my road to recovery.

"I relapsed, not proud of it but I'm back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened.

"I just want to let you know that I'm sober today and I'm going to be sober tomorrow.

"But I've truly learned that it is just one day at a time and I wanted to tell you guys the truth cause I never ever want to lie to you.

"Thank you so much for your support and love and you'll be hearing from

me soon."