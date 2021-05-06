Why Ellen DeGeneres has moved in with Courteney Cox

Ellen DeGeneres is living with Courteney Cox. Video / TheEllenShow

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed why she is staying with a Friends actress.

"I'm not having marital troubles," Ellen clarified on a new episode of her talk show, referring to her wife Portia de Rossi.

"I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house," Ellen says. She recently sold her Beverly Hills mansion for US$47 million, the New York Post reports.

Speaking about the new living arrangement, Cox admitted she was "nervous" about living with Ellen.

"You're my style guru, so I was nervous about you staying there, being that I haven't redone it. I haven't been there in a year," Cox explains.

"I had it cleaned. I moved everything off of the right side of the bathroom, so you'd have your space in the drawers. I was just really ready for you."

Ellen spoke about living with Courteney Cox on The Ellen Show. Photo / EllenTube

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the famous roommates. Cox claims Ellen hasn't respected her personal space when it comes to sharing a bathroom.

"So essentially, you're a terrible roommate," Cox quipped after she explained Ellen "took over" the bathroom and put her belongings on the Friends actress' side.

But Ellen was quick to explain herself: "That was Portia who took over your side," she says.

"I only have one side. She happened to be there one night."

The new living arrangement comes after the talk show host was embattled in controversy last year after several workers came forward with allegations of a "toxic" workplace environment.

But Ellen seems to have emerged from the scandal relatively unscathed and has booked several high profile celebrity guests for her talk show in 2021.