Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson first split in 2020. Photo / AP

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband has been ordered to pay her millions for “unlawfully procured” business deals he made on her behalf.

Brandon Blackstock served as his ex-wife’s manager and helped procure several deals he wasn’t supposed to, a labour commissioner in California has ruled.

He was married to the pop star for nearly seven years before Clarkson filed for divorce.

The former couple share two children between them. Photo / Jeff Kravitz

At the time the divorce was finalised in 2022, Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock US$45,601 ($73,514) in support for their two children, as well as a one-off payment of just over US$1.3 million. Blackstock also receives US$115,000 each month in spousal support, ending next month.

But it’s the pop star who has come out on top in their latest financial feud.

Documents seen by People magazine reveal Blackstock has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $2,641,374 (for unlawfully forming deals that should have been procured by a talent agent, and for “overstepping” as her manager. In response to the ruling, his legal team has filed to appeal.

The lawsuit filed by the pop star claims Blackstock secured her deals with The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, the Billboard Music Awards and The Kelly Clarkson Show - and accepted generous fees in return for his services.

But as he was his then-wife’s manager at the time, this was against California laws.

The ruling reads, “Under the Talent Agencies Act (TAA), a manager, like any person without a talent agency licence, cannot procure or attempt to procure employment for artists”.

Clarkson has previously opened up several times about the “difficult” process behind getting a divorce.

She told Today in September 2020, “You can ask anyone who’s gone through a divorce, I don’t think anyone expects it.

You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path,” the Grammy winner continued.

“It’s so hard on everyone, and you know me, I’m really open. I try to be open and share. It’s just a tricky thing to navigate.”

The pop star acknowledged that “we all go through things” but that for her and Blackstock, the children they share came first.

“But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That’s a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful. We’re in the public eye so that’s hard too, to try and be truthful but also keep your privacy.”