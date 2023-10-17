Fans have been left in shock after the singer showed off her drastic weight loss. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has shocked fans with her drastic weight transformation.

On Monday, the Since U Been Gone singer, 41, posted a snap on Instagram shortly before her performance at the Prudential Centre in New Jersey, where she appeared notably slimmer.

Clarkson captioned the post: “Last night’s look at the @audacy @WeCanSurvive”.

The mum of two showed off the outfit she wore on the orange carpet at the annual We Can Survive concert, held by broadcast company Audacy to raise awareness and funds for mental health.

Fans flooded the comments section of Clarkson’s post, pleading with her to tell them the secret to her transformation.

“Please share your secrets!! What are you doing to look so amazing!?” one user asked.

“Looking great, but you always did!”, another gushed, while a third person wrote, “Looks like someone is taking their life back …”

A fourth asked, “When did she lose it? It does not show on her current shows …”

Clarkson, who sits at the helm of her daytime talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show, last appeared on screens in June for the fourth season’s finale. She’s set to return to TV this week.

The American Idol winner seems to have taken on some lifestyle changes while her talk show has been off-air, with some people questioning whether she has turned to the celebrity-endorsed diabetic drug Ozempic to shed some weight.

However, fans have been quick to defend the Stronger songstress, with one writing: “Not every celebrity is using this to lose weight.”

“I feel that she lost weight because she wanted to lose weight,” the comment read. “She’s been busting her a** between her show, writing music, performing at different talk shows and preparing herself for the tour.”

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, last January. Photo / Getty Images

While Clarkson, who parted ways with her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, in 2020, hasn’t addressed her recent weight loss, she has expressed in the past her wish to lose more than 20 kilograms.

Her body transformation comes hot on the heels of her announcement last month that she is still single after her separation and is not looking to date anyone.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And [I’m] not looking. You know why? I love being single,” she declared in an Instagram Live on September 22.

“I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on.

“And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard, to start over.”