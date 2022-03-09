It has been reported by TMZ that Clarkson (R) is to pay Blackstock (L) $169,000 per month in spousal support, plus a further $63,000 in child support. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have finally reached a divorce settlement.

It has been reported by TMZ that Clarkson is to pay Blackstock a hefty sum of $169,000 per month in spousal support, plus a further $63,000 in child support, despite the fact the she will retain full custody.

While 39-year-old singer has been awarded full custody of the former couple's two children, Blackstock with have them one weekend a month.

It is not all bad news for the talk-show host as she will get to retain most of the assets acquired during the marriage, as well as the Montana ranch they purchased together.

Blackstock will be allowed to stay on the ranch until June 1, but will be required to pay rent totaling totalling $12,500 (NZ$18,000) per month.

Although the monthly spousal support is on the large size, TMZ reports that it is only temporary, with payments due to end in January 2024.

It doesn't end there though, LA Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon, also instructed Clarkson to pay Blackstock a one off lump sum of NZ$1.9 million as part of the settlement.

Like most celebrity divorces, theirs has been fairly contentious with Blackstock challenging the prenuptial agreement he signed when they married. The prenup was upheld, however, which was good news for Clarkson as it meant Blackstock has no claim on the roughly NZ$29 million she brings in annually.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 4, 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences", but was not declared "legally single" until September 2021.

The pair first met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, became engaged in December 2012 and married a year later.