Katy Perry is reportedly set to pocket a tidy sum for her AFL grand final performance at the MCG on Saturday.
The AFL secured the 39-year-old as its headline pre-game entertainment act in July – in news that was widely applauded by footy fans.
Since then, there has been rumours of disagreements between Perry’s team and organisers on a set list, but the pop star won’t be too bothered considering the amount she is set to make.
Perry will be paid A$5 million (NZ$5.45m) for the event, reports The Herald Sun. She will perform five songs, meaning she will earn a whopping A$1 million for each song.
Perry is also set to share the stage briefly with a yet-to-be-named Aussie female pop star that she “looks up to”.