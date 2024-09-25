During an appearance on Channel 10 show The Project, Perry revealed that the mystery guest is a Scorpio, which could point to Delta Goodrem or Tina Arena.

“She’s a Scorpio, that’s another hint for your digging,” teased the star when probed by host Sarah Harris.

Perry’s remarks come after it emerged she had only just recently settled a drama about the five songs she’ll be performing.

As first reported by footy journalist Tom Morris, the AFL made an extraordinary request for the singer to perform only recognised hits from her back catalogue.

Perry’s camp is reported to have pushed back and wanted to perform two new songs from her comeback album 143.

Morris said on the SEN Breakfast radio show on Monday the two camps had eventually reached an agreement for Perry to play just one new song.

Perry will likely want to focus on older material anyway, considering her most recent releases have flopped.

Perry’s record has achieved notoriety by becoming the worst-rated album on review aggregator Metacritic for almost 15 years.

In a scathing review, Pitchfork said: “143 is a spectacular flop, but it’s a strange one – like one of those restaurants that looks nice and has an expensive menu but serves food so mid as to be insulting. One day you’re ablaze, burning yourself into corneas the world over. Then you’re just a smoky outline of what you once were. And then you’ve disappeared entirely. Just like a firework.”