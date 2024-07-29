Katy Perry has been confirmed to perform at this year's AFL grand final.

The California Gurls singer will return to the Melbourne venue in September, performing for over 100,000 people before one of Australia’s largest sporting events kicks off.

The 39-year-old Firework and Roar singer will entertain a crowd of about 100,000 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the pre-game entertainment.

It’s the second time Perry will perform at the venue, after previously headlining the entertainment at the Women’s T20 World Cup in March 2020.

“I’m so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final,” Perry said in a statement.