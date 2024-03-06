Kate Winslet has hit back at ‘terrible’ celebrities who use Ozempic for weight loss, and revealed her own tragic battle. Photo / Mike Marsland, WireImage, Getty Images For Travel - Sept 26

Kate Winslet has hit back at ‘terrible’ celebrities who use Ozempic for weight loss, and revealed her own tragic battle. Photo / Mike Marsland, WireImage, Getty Images For Travel - Sept 26

Kate Winslet has slammed A-lister celebrities who use diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss, while shedding light on her own private battle with disordered eating.

Winslet was questioned about the type 2 diabetes medication, which has become a popular drug amongst Hollywood’s elite as a way to lose weight.

“I actually don’t know what Ozempic is,” she initially shared during a sit-down interview with the New York Times.

“All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

When someone explained how the drug is being used, she replied: “Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!”

Winslet then got candid about her own personal weight battle, which she said was at an all-time-low following her Titanic role, which catapulted her into super stardom.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett in the movie Titanic.

After the film hit screens, the media dubbed Winslet as overweight, and US comedian Joan Rivers harshly said while on air that it was the actress’s size that “sunk the Titanic”.

Winslet then confessed that the criticism regarding her weight became so bad that she developed an eating disorder.

“I never told anyone about it,” the The Holiday actress admitted.

“Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’

“So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

Kate Winslet attends a photocall for Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth. Photo / Getty Images

The star revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2022 that she wishes she had done something about it and defended her weight at the time, instead of choosing to not say anything.

“I would have said, ‘Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is.’”

“It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with. But in the film industry, it is really changing,” she went on. “When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?’ I kid you not. So it’s heartwarming that this has started to change.”







