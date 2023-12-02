Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet arrive at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 18, 1998. Both DiCaprio and Winslet were nominated for Best Actor and Actress respectively for their roles in Titanic. Photo / AP

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet arrive at the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 18, 1998. Both DiCaprio and Winslet were nominated for Best Actor and Actress respectively for their roles in Titanic. Photo / AP

Kate Winslet has revealed how she and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio “clicked immediately” when they were filming the 1997 epic romance Titanic.

Winslet got candid about their friendship while being interviewed for Titanic: Stories from the Heart, a new featurette included on the bonus disc of the film’s 4K ultra-HD release.

The actress, who was recently seen in newly released behind-the-scenes images from the set of the film, also confessed to staying in contact with the 49-year-old star over the 25 years that followed the film’s release.

Winslet started off the interview by chatting about how the Romeo + Juliet actor’s energetic personality quickly endeared him to Titanic’s cast and crew.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she recalled: “He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, unco-ordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic.”

The Academy Award-winning star looked back on the time, saying she was thinking: “‘Oh, this is going to be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along’. And we just really did. We just really did.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

The The Holiday actress then opened up about what it was like working with DiCaprio, saying the experience was completely natural.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again,” she recalled.

Winslet went on to say that she is still in close contact with the The Wolf Of Wall Street actor.

“We connected on so many levels. That sense of focus on the craft, and still really caring deeply about that to this day,” she said.

She went on: “We’ll always just make that call right away. There’s no like, ‘Hang on, I’ll call you tomorrow’. It’s instant. And that’s actually really something.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic (1997).

Titanic tells the story of a teenager from a wealthy family who falls for a working-class passenger on the ship’s tragic voyage.

Along with Winslet and DiCaprio, the film also featured performances from Billy Zane, Kathy Bates and Bill Paxton.

Titanic grossed nearly US$2 billion ($3b) when it was released. However, it has since passed that mark after being re-released on multiple occasions.

The film also held the distinction of being the highest-grossing film of all time for many years, but it was ultimately replaced by the 2009 movie Avatar, which was also directed by James Cameron.

Titanic was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won 11, including Best Picture.