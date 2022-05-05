Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: The Wire creator's new police drama is arresting TV

4 minutes to read
Jon Bernthal in We Own This City, the new police drama from the creator of The Wire. Streaming on Neon.

Jon Bernthal in We Own This City, the new police drama from the creator of The Wire. Streaming on Neon.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Culture Editor and Entertainment Columnist

"Now, here's the thing," Sergeant Wayne Jenkins of the Baltimore Police Department says conspiratorially to the room full of police rookies hanging on to his every word. "When you have to fight, you gotta win."

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.