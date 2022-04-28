Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Why comedy-thriller Barry is TV's killer show

4 minutes to read
Bill Hader as the titular Barry, a traumatised hitman who wants to pursue acting.

Bill Hader as the titular Barry, a traumatised hitman who wants to pursue acting.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Karl Puschmann is Culture Editor for the New Zealand Herald.

Like any hitman worth their chops, Neon's dark comedic-thriller Barry has kept something of a low profile.

It's a bit of a mystery why. The show has an intriguing premise - a traumatised hitman wants

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.