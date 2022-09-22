Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Can a conflicted serial killer kick the habit?

Karl Puschmann
By
4 mins to read
Steve Carell in The Patient. Photo / Suzanne Tenner

Steve Carell in The Patient. Photo / Suzanne Tenner

Sometimes in life, you experience problems you can't overcome by yourself. Big, small, in between, whatever, often we need a little outside help to get things back on track. I have a pal who quit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.