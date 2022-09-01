Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Can Amazon's Lord of the Rings show bring Fantasy back?

Karl Puschmann
By
4 mins to read
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser. Video / Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser. Video / Amazon Prime Video

Having all but ceded its hard-won ground to sci-fi and superheroes over the past few years, the fantasy genre's pop culture comeback is now truly in full swing.

Netflix's The Witcher has been holding the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.