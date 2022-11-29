Kanye West has stormed off a podcast set. Photo / Getty Images

Shamed hip-hop star Kanye West stormed out of an interview with youtuber and podcaster Tim Pool on Monday after the host challenged West’s anti-Semitic views.

While West was in the middle of a live interview on the Timcast IRL podcast, he said: “To come in here — I feel like it’s a set-up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the F off the show, if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it’”. The rapper then proceeded to take off his headset and stomp out of the studio.

Tim Pool pushed back against West's anti-Semitic statements on his Timcast show. Photo / Instagram @timcast

West, who has recently announced his presidential campaign for 2024, lost loads of lucrative business connections and was taken off Forbes’ billionaires list after he began slandering Jewish people with a series of racist statements in October, according to the The New York Post.

Before West left the set of the interview, Pool pushed back against his views on anti-Semitism.

“You went right into the anti-Semite thing,” he said.

“I think it’s something that should be talked about, but if you start bringing this up, you’re gonna ask my opinion on it, I’m gonna disagree.”

West replied, “I don’t care about anybody’s opinion, bro. I lost. They tried to put me in jail.

“The Jewish people say it’s the Holocaust, this happened, and you can’t say anything about it. We can’t take their pain away. No one’s gonna denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up,” he added, reported Fox News.

When Pool asked Ye to shed light on who the “they” was that he was referring to, West got up and left.

“The press?” Pool asked, before adding: “I don’t use the word [they] as the way I guess you guys use it”.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump hosted a dinner with Nick Fuentes, Milo Yiannopoulos and Kanye West. Photo / Getty images

Former US president Donald Trump received bad press when he hosted West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes for dinner at his home.

Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos - a far-right political commentator - were also being interviewed by podcast host on Monday but left as soon as they found out West had walked off of the set nearly twenty minutes into the discussion.

Before storming out of the interview, Kanye – or Ye as he goes by lately – revealed that the dinner with Trump was originally supposed to be held in October but was postponed to last week.

Additionally, West claims that it was Yiannopoulos who proposed that Fuentes should be invited to the dinner held at Donald Trump’s residence and resort.

While West was briefly on the show, the rapper told Pool, “I would have never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump,” adding that he believed Mike Pence - former Vice President -“sold Trump out”.

“I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying,” West said.

“I went into the trenches for Trump … There is no one in my position that wore that hat,” the former billionaire added, referencing the iconic red hat with Trump’s presidential slogan, “Make America Great Again”, printed on the front.

Rapper Kanye West wears a Make America Great Again hat. Photo / AP

The scandalous dinner party has led to many high-profile republicans denouncing the 45th president.

On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney referred to Trump as a “gargoyle” that would frighten voters away from the Republican Party, while also labelling the dinner hosted by Trump a “disgusting” affair.

Romney, a 2012 Republican presidential nominee, told NBC reporter Sahil Kapur, “there is no bottom to the degree to which he’s willing to degrade himself, and the country, for that matter. Having dinner with those people was disgusting”.

Pence called for Trump to issue a formal apology for hosting the controversial dinner.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-Semite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” said Pence on NewsNation. “I think he should apologise for it and he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification.”

However, Pence refrained from calling Trump a racist or anti-Semite.

“With that being said … I don’t believe Donald Trump is an anti-Semite. I don’t believe he’s a racist or a bigot,” Pence added. “People often forget that the president’s daughter converted to Judaism, his son-in-law is a devout Jew, his grandchildren are Jewish.”







