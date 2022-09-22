Kanye West on co-parenting with Kim Kardashian. Video / GMA

Kanye West appears to be trying to right his wrongs.

The 45-year-old rapper has appeared in an exclusive interview with Good Morning America to offer a heartfelt apology to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian for causing her "stress".

The chart-topping rapper - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kardashian has often turned to social media platforms to discuss his issues with the reality star over recent months.

People Magazine reported the star opened up to Linsey David about his relationship with the Skims founder after she filed for divorce in February 2021 following nearly seven years of marriage.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," West told Davis.

"But also, ain't nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

West – who recently went on a rant on Instagram about co-parenting arrangements with Kardashian - was later asked by Davis whether he feels he has "a voice while co-parenting" to which the rapper claimed he has to "fight for it."

"That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing,"

Kanye West shared a text exchange, seemingly with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian earlier this month. Photo / Instagram @kanyewest

Addressing his past claims that The Kardashians star won't allow their children to attend Donda, the private school West founded, West said, "I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for [it]."

He then went on to compare his parenting struggles to his professional struggles particularly the recent disagreements with Adidas and Gap.

"It's those little nuances where there is a parallel in what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home," said West.

"It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. It's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination."

Later in the interview the 'Stronger' hitmaker rubbished the suggestion that social media is inherently negative.

Asked if platforms such as Instagram and Twitter are more "hurtful or beneficial" overall, Kanye replied: "Oh, that's one of my favourite questions this interview.

"I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to a hospital - or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we're rushing somebody to the hospital. So it's all in how we use it."

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently claimed that she's doesn't care what people think of her.

The reality star - who split from comedian Pete Davidson earlier this year - insisted she's learned how to deal with outside "noise" with the help of her family.

The mother of four shared: "It has gotten easier 'cause I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise, and we have each other, we have us as a support system.

"I couldn't do it without my family. Just because when there's maybe a little too much noise everyone's there just to be like, 'Okay we know what's real. We know what's happening. This doesn't matter. Let's all just come back to what we know, and that's each other.' And I feel so grateful that we had all of those experiences at the same time so we can really lean on each other."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald