Kaley Cuoco is unsure what she wants to do next. Photo / AP

Kaley Cuoco is unsure what she wants to do next. Photo / AP

Kaley Cuoco has a dilemma on her hands.

The actress wrapped her show The Flight Attendant in May, claiming there was no hope for another season, but now she appears to be open to changing her mind.

Cuoco, who played Cassie Bowden in the HBO thriller series, told People Magazine at the time of the finale that she wouldn't be excited about a third season announcement and claimed it would take a lot of encouragement to get her onboard.

She told the publication at the time, "Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought,"

"I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

Despite Cuoco seemingly being done with the show, a new interview with Variety has revealed the actress who instigated the show and worked as an executive producer on it could be doubling back on her word.

"You'd think after 30 years in this business, I'd learned how to talk in interviews. But no, I still run my mouth," she joked.

"Look, I've learned in my life never say never – that's my biggest advice. So I'm definitely open to it."

She added, "I think Season 2 was so heavy for me, that was a big part of it. And now having some separation. And again, we'd have to depend on what it would look like.

I mean, I keep thinking the story is done. But I think there are people that love it, and it hits a lot of people's hearts. So never say never."

She starred as Cassie Bowden in the HBO series The Flight Attendant. Photo / HBO

She then appeared to confirm a third season was under discussion and told the magazine she was at dinner with the executive producer of the HBO series and couldn't help but ask the question.

"I whispered to him, and I'm like, 'Third season?' And he just nodded at me," she said. "I was like, 'Wow.' He didn't even say anything. He nodded: Yup!"

However, the star said she would only sign on for a third season if the storyline was perfect enough as she doesn't want to "force this down people's throats".

She continued, "I've talked to a lot of the main cast, and they are up for it, too," she said. "So that's a great sign. I could see it happening. But probably not anytime soon."

Cuoco's character is a flight attendant who tends to stumble into international plots that put her life at risk.

In Season 2, her character Cassie is suspiciously sober and living in Los Angeles, but she has to face herself, which the show presents quite literally, with Cuoco frequently arguing with a collective of Cassies in the series' "mind palace" — a space in her brain where she confronts her demons.

As Cuoco's character hit "rock bottom", the actress was also going through a difficult time as she navigated divorce with her ex-husband, Karl Cook.

The couple ended their relationship in September 2021 after three years together and released a joint statement saying, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

The Flight Attendant is available to watch on Neon