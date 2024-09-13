A police report said that in the town of Sag Harbor, Timberlake allegedly swerved to the wrong side of the road twice, failed to halt at a stop sign, refused to take a breathalyser test three times and was “glassy eyed”.
After the June 18 incident, he was kept overnight in a Long Island police station.
Today, the singer, 43, made a deal that saw him plead guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, reported People magazine. He will avoid any jail time.
“I’d like to take a moment to show gratitude to everybody involved,” he said and that he understood “the strain this can put” on a local community.
However, Justice Irace pushed the singer to reveal what his “intent” was in driving late at night after a social occasion given he had no need to drive and could have got have got a cab or other ride.
“I found myself in a position where I should’ve taken a moment,” Timberlake told the judge.
“I should’ve had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this.”
“I believe you,” Justice Irace said.
People reported Timberlake was fined US$500 ($812) and has to pay a surcharge on top of that of US$260. He will also have to make a public service announcement about the dangers of driving while impaired, complete 35 hours of community service and his driving licence will be suspended for three months.
Apology
Outside court, Timberlake, wearing a grey cardigan, khaki pants and a pearl necklace, spoke to the press and made a public apology.
“What I like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. Take a taxi.
“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” he said.
“And I’m going to do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part. And thank you very much.”