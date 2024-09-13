Advertisement
Justin Timberlake fined and forced to make apology after sentencing

news.com.au
3 mins to read
Singer and actor Justin Timberlake's booking photo on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York, after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Photo / Sag Harbor Police Department

Singer Justin Timberlake has apologised and told a judge that he “did not live up to the standard I hold myself to”.

The star was in court in Long Island, near New York City, today to face the music after he was pulled over in June and arrested for drunk driving, a jailable offence.

A police report said that in the town of Sag Harbor, Timberlake allegedly swerved to the wrong side of the road twice, failed to halt at a stop sign, refused to take a breathalyser test three times and was “glassy eyed”.

After the June 18 incident, he was kept overnight in a Long Island police station.

Today, the singer, 43, made a deal that saw him plead guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, reported People magazine. He will avoid any jail time.

His lawyers have argued he wasn’t drunk at the time and had only a single drink over two hours at a restaurant.

However, Timberlake performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests, the police documents stated.

Addressing Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace, Timberlake said he tried to hold himself to the “highest standard possible”, and since his arrest “found myself in a position of disappointment”.

Justin Timberlake has made a public apology after his sentencing in court. Photo / Randy Holmes
“I’d like to take a moment to show gratitude to everybody involved,” he said and that he understood “the strain this can put” on a local community.

However, Justice Irace pushed the singer to reveal what his “intent” was in driving late at night after a social occasion given he had no need to drive and could have got have got a cab or other ride.

“I found myself in a position where I should’ve taken a moment,” Timberlake told the judge.

“I should’ve had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this.”

“I believe you,” Justice Irace said.

People reported Timberlake was fined US$500 ($812) and has to pay a surcharge on top of that of US$260. He will also have to make a public service announcement about the dangers of driving while impaired, complete 35 hours of community service and his driving licence will be suspended for three months.

Apology

Outside court, Timberlake, wearing a grey cardigan, khaki pants and a pearl necklace, spoke to the press and made a public apology.

“What I like to say to everyone watching and listening, even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There are so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. Take a taxi.

“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” he said.

“And I’m going to do my part. I hope that everyone else does their part. And thank you very much.”

A source of Timberlake’s told People: “He’s a family man, and this is his focus. He accepted a plea deal because he wants to move on.

“The court case has been a distraction. He doesn’t want his family to be affected by it.”

