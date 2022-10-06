Justin Bieber confirms postponement of NZ tour

It's sad news for Kiwi Beliebers. Photo / NZH Chris Loufte

Baby, baby, baby no.

It's sad news for New Zealand Beliebers who were hoping to see Justin Bieber in December.

The popstar has confirmed he is postponing the remaining dates in the rest of his world tour including his New Zealand and Australia dates that were scheduled for the end of the year.

The confirmation comes a month after Bieber took to social media and announced he was taking a break from his world tour due to his health, with many believing this meant his NZ tour was off.

However, later that day Frontier Touring released a statement clarifying Justin Bieber's earlier tour announcement for New Zealand fans and saying shows were still set to go ahead.

"We are aware that Justin Bieber has decided to take a break from touring and wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first," Frontier Touring commented in a statement to NZ Herald.

However, today's confirmation that the shows are officially postponed will be difficult news for fans who went through a whirlwind of emotions with the first announcements.

Frontier Touring have told ticketholders their tickets will be valid when Bieber announces the new tour dates however refunds are also available.

Bieber was due to perform in NZ on December 7.

The Ghost singer took to his Instagram story last month to give them a health update telling fans, "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed.

Justin Bieber made the announcement on his Instagram story. Photo / Instagram @justinbieber

"As the result of this illness I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour."

Bieber continued, "I performed six live shows but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being.

"I'm going to be OK but I need time to rest and get better. I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this exclamation point I love you all passionately!"

It comes after Bieber revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which causes facial paralysis affecting the nerves in his ear and face.

In a video posted on Instagram, the singer said: "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

Justin Bieber revealed in a video he has recently been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Photo/Instagram @justinbieber

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

"This is pretty serious, as you can see," Bieber said.

"I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do."

Bieber then went on to say he is doing everything he can to get better and thanked fans for their encouragement and support.

"I'm going to get better," the pop star promised. "I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal. It's just time. We don't know how much time it will be but it's going to be okay. I have hope and I trust God. I trust that this is all for a reason. I'm not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime I'm going to rest."

It is one of many difficult situations the singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have had to go through this year after Hailey was rushed to hospital in March with stroke-like symptoms.

The 25-year-old model has since made a full recovery but sources close to the couple told People Magazine that Justin really struggled after the traumatic situation.

"Justin was crying, because you don't expect your young wife to have symptoms that resemble a stroke," the source said.

"Justin is probably more traumatised than Hailey. Now that she's OK he's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. It shook him up," they said.