Julia Fox backtracks on 'harmless' Kanye comment

Julia Fox "had not seen" Kanye West's racial Instagram slur towards Trevor Noah when she called him "harmless".
The 32-year-old actress - who briefly dated the Stronger rapper at the start of 2022 following his separation from Kim Kardashian - had previously claimed that his recent outbursts on social media were nothing more than "artistic creative expression", but was unaware that West had used the racist term "k**n" to describe The Daily Show star at the time she made the comments.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video. Believe it or not, I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!"
The Uncut Gems star - who has 14-month-old Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev - claimed that she initially thought the question was about West's new music video, which sees the superstar rapper decapitate and bury Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
She added: "I thought this question was in reference to the music video. Yeah, I could just not answer questions but then it would be 'Julia is mad she salty' etc and I'm not! It's a real catch 22 so please stop F'n asking me! I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn't for me."(sic)
It comes after the star's racial slur towards Noah not only resulted in a 24-hour ban from Instagram but also cost him a performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
West's scathing attack in a since-deleted Instagram post came after the host accused him of harassing his ex-wife since she filed for divorce.
Speaking on The Daily Show, Noah said: "I'll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."