The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye West's online attacks. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye West's recent online attack in which he hurled racial slurs at the comedian.

The South African comic, 38, began his lengthy response in the comment section of the rapper's now-deleted post referring to the host with a racial slur, reports the New York Post.

"Damn, here we go again," Noah wrote before praising West's musical talent and sharing how his work has affected his life.

"I thought differently about how I spent my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, s*** I still smile every time I put on a seatbelt because of you," the Comedy Central personality shared.

Noah went on to say that it "breaks my heart to see you like this".

"I don't care if you support Trump and I don't care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain."

Kanye West attacked Trevor Noah on social media for speaking out in support of Kim Kardashian. Photo / Getty Images

He implored the rapper to learn the difference between fighting for his family and fighting with them, adding that the latter often leads to disaster.

"I've woken up too many times and read headlines that about men who've killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you."

As for West's use of the racial slur "k***," Noah had this to say: "Clearly some people graduate, but we still stupid.

"Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree."

The comedian added that perhaps the pair could share a laugh together in the future, calling West's "k***baya" play on words "funny as s***".

The rapper had attacked the Daily Show host for defending his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The controversial post eventually led to the rapper being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours.