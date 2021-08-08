Joseph Gordon-Levitt praises Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand after moving here during the pandemic

Joseph Gordon-Levitt praises New Zealand during interview with ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan. Video / ZM

Joseph Gordon-Levitt praises New Zealand during interview with ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan. Video / ZM

Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt is singing New Zealand's praises.

The actor's new show Mr. Corman, out now on Apple TV +, began production in the US before Gordon-Levitt moved to New Zealand to complete it amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, Gordon-Levitt has become somewhat of an honorary Wellingtonian.

He spoke to ZM's Fletch Vaughan and Megan about his move to Aotearoa and his love for our country.

"I can't say enough good things about our time here in New Zealand," he says. He has been in the country since October last year after his producing partners at A24 suggested they move the filming of Mr. Corman to New Zealand.

In fact, Gordon-Levitt says he "hit the roof" with excitement about the possibility of moving here. He and his wife Tasha McCauley had already been discussing New Zealand's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since last October, Gordon-Levitt has been enjoying everything the country has to offer, including the local delicacies.

"Kumara is huge in my house," the father-of-two says.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in his new show Mr. Corman, screening on Apple TV +. Photo / Apple TV +

What's more, the 500 Days of Summer star declared his adoration for our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"I'm a big Jacinda fan for sure," he confessed to regularly watching her late-night Facebook lives.

His admiration for New Zealand politics extended to him tuning in to the election debates last year.

"The level of discourse was just night and day," he said, comparing the debates to his country's presidential election.

"These two ladies [Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins] were having substantial discussions about policy.

"This is how a democracy ought to run and I really take my hat off to this country."

Some eagle-eyed fans may be able to spot some New Zealand landmarks in Mr. Corman. The ZM hosts joked about being able to spot a Bunnings during one of the episodes.

Gordon-Levitt says the show worked hard and used special effects to replicate Los Angeles in Wellington, but some Kiwis may be able to spot familiar scenes of Petone.

The actor spoke to US talk show host Jimmy Fallon in April and shared his praises for New Zealand on the world stage.

The star revealed his children were enrolled in school in New Zealand and that he was been blown away by Kiwis' hard work in keeping Covid-19 out of the country.

"It's the morning; I just dropped off my boy at school," he told Jimmy Fallon, something at the time children around the US had not experienced for months.

"Man it's good, I feel so lucky. I almost feel guilty talking about it sometimes. If you don't know, New Zealand is one of only two countries in the world that has contained the pandemic."

• Watch Joseph-Gordon Levitt's full interview with ZM's Fletch, Vaughan & Megan above, and stream Mr. Corman on Apple TV +.