Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: Their take on the week's news

Jono and Ben are back to look at the funniest clips from the week in more hard-hitting news, well more likely a light spanking! Video / Jono and Ben

NZ Herald

Jono and Ben are back to look at the funniest clips from the week in more hard-hitting news - well more likely a light spanking.

This week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was up early for a breakfast grilling on AM with Ryan Bridge. Ryan was keen to talk about the price of living while Jacinda seemed keener to repeat Ryan's name over and over again. But it was Clarke's name that Jono is constantly repeating in this week's bulletin.

In Rotorua, a Liquor store owner caused a nun-chucking nightmare for a thief, and Australian birds were chucking other things on interpreters in outdoor press conferences.

In the American Wheel of Fortune game show, the contestants struggled to figure out a popular phrase, which left Jono and Ben with no idea either.

It's all in this week's Weak End or, as Rihanna would sing, "Cheer's to the freakin' weekend".