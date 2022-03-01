Jacinda Ardern reveals she forgot her and Clarke Gayford's anniversary. Video / The Hits

We've all forgotten important dates before - and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is no exception.

The PM has quite the to-do list each day, and sometimes important things get left off the list, she revealed on The Hits Breakfast this morning to hosts Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce.

The hosts asked her if, with everything she has to remember, she occasionally forgets things - and admitted she recently forgot a very important date.

"I forgot our anniversary," she said on air this morning.

"I did ... Clarke sent me a message just as I was going into a Cabinet committee."

"I just had to own it. There was no wriggling out of it, there was no backup, it was all on me."

It's not the first time the PM's busy schedule has had an impact on her personal life.

Jacinda Ardern has a lot to remember - and sometimes important dates slip through. Photo / AP

When the Omicron outbreak first hit this year, she was forced to postpone her wedding, which was rumoured to be taking place in late January in Gisborne.

Ardern called off her wedding to partner Clarke Gayford as the country prepared to move to the red traffic light setting on January 23.

"When it comes to events, whether it's a birthday or a wedding or any kind of event of that nature, gathering limits of 100 do come in with the red light setting at 11.59pm tonight," Ardern said.

"As for mine, my wedding won't be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic. And to anyone caught up in that scenario, I am so sorry, but we are all so resilient and I know we understand we are doing this for one another and it will help us carry on."