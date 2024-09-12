The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department gave a “shout out to [Jon Bon Jovi] and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night,” detailing how “Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”
In CCTV footage released by the Nashville police department, the 62-year-old singer was captured standing along the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in the city centre, where he and his team could be seen setting up a photo or video shoot.
Further down the bridge to the left, a woman dressed in blue stood on its ledge and was holding on to the railing from behind.
It is not known what Bon Jovi told the woman or what they discussed, and the singer has not responded to requests for comment from media outlets.
Police were made aware of the incident, and the Nashville department shared a link to the video on X on September 12 (NZT), with Police Chief John Drake adding: “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe”.
Bon Jovi recently returned to singing after undergoing vocal cord surgery in June 2022, telling People earlier this year that he was “getting back” into live shows. He made his first performance at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles in February.
The rock icon started singing at the age of 13 and confessed in the upcoming Disney+ documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story that, “There was no plan B in my life, ever”, admitting he always knew he wanted to perform.
However, he’s made it clear that he would be “done” with singing if he continues to struggle with his vocals.
“It’s the parallel storyline, right? This is the first time I’m saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was … then I’m done. And I’m good with that,” Bon Jovi told The Sunday Times.
“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road.
“We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week – and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”