Bon Jovi approached the woman with a member of his team, while the other five with him stayed behind. Waving hello, he leaned across the railing and began a conversation with the distressed woman.

The singer could be seen helping the woman over the railings of the bridge in central Nashville. Photo / Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

As they moved closer to her, Bon Jovi and his companion appeared to console the woman before they helped to get her back over the railing onto the bridge.

As onlookers began to come closer, Bon Jovi continued to talk to the woman, eventually sharing a hug together.

It is not known what Bon Jovi told the woman or what they discussed, and the singer has not responded to requests for comment from media outlets.

Police were made aware of the incident, and the Nashville department shared a link to the video on X on September 12 (NZT), with Police Chief John Drake adding: “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe”.

Bon Jovi recently returned to singing after undergoing vocal cord surgery in June 2022, telling People earlier this year that he was “getting back” into live shows. He made his first performance at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles in February.

Jon Bon Jovi has been praised for helping a distressed woman off a bridge where he was filming. Photo / Getty Images

The rock icon started singing at the age of 13 and confessed in the upcoming Disney+ documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story that, “There was no plan B in my life, ever”, admitting he always knew he wanted to perform.

However, he’s made it clear that he would be “done” with singing if he continues to struggle with his vocals.

“It’s the parallel storyline, right? This is the first time I’m saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was … then I’m done. And I’m good with that,” Bon Jovi told The Sunday Times.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road.

“We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week – and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”



