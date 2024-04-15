Jon Bon Jovi hits the right notes. Photo / Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi has revealed that he would be “done” with singing if he continues to struggle with his vocals after a tragic vocal injury.

The iconic rocker, 62, has taken nearly two years to recover from vocal cord surgery but returned to the stage in February, singing at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles.

However, the musical icon said: “If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I was, I’m done. And I’m good with that. There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road.

“We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day.”

He went on: “But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week - and put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”

The band started up in New Jersey and currently features the talents of Bon Jovi, drummer Tico Torres, keyboardist David Bryan and guitarists Phil X and Hugh McDonald. Former members of the band include include Richie Sambora, Alex John Such and Dave Sabo.

Jon Bon Jovi visits the Empire State Building on September 15, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Bon Jovi started singing at the age of 13 and confessed in an upcoming documentary, “There was no plan B in my life, ever”, admitting he always knew he wanted to perform.

The rock star’s journey through vocal recovery will feature in Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part documentary that documents the rise of four determined teenagers from New Jersey who became one of the most successful rock bands the world had ever seen. It then shows the lives of the bandmates in the present day and chronicles the frontman’s rehabilitation.

Last year, it was announced that the rocker’s son, Jake Bongiovi, had proposed to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The English actress first started dating Bongiovi in June 2021.

Millie Bobbie Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged. Photos / Supplied

Rock star Bon Jovi gushed over his future daughter-in-law, saying: “I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.

“It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together.”



