He said: “They got married very young but we blessed it because we get it – you know, they’re sorta mature beyond their years.

“She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought okay, we’ll support this and it’s working out.”

The young coiuple – who married in 2024 after three years together – revealed on August 21 that they had become parents for the first time.

They wrote in a joint post on Instagram: “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi [sic].”

Brown previously admitted she was looking forward to the challenges of parenthood and had always hoped to be a young mother.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast, she said: “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.

“And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”