Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse of daughter with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a first glimpse at her daughter.

The Stranger Things actor and her husband Jake Bongiovi revealed two weeks ago they had adopted a baby girl and now the 21-year-old star has shared a string of photos from their new life as a family of three.

One photograph features Bongiovi, wearing a black hat and jacket, cargo shorts and sneakers, walking towards a plane while holding his daughter’s car seat, with the tot covered by a white baby blanket.

Other images in the Instagram carousel included Brown and her 23-year-old husband posing for a mirror selfie on a date night, the Florence by Mills founder wearing a headscarf and bikini top, and a picture of a pig.

She simply captioned the post with three emojis, a baby bottle, stars, and a yellow chick.