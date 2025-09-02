Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Millie Bobby Brown shares first glimpse of daughter with Jake Bongiovi

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl, sharing photos on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have adopted a baby girl, sharing photos on Instagram. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a first glimpse at her daughter.

The Stranger Things actor and her husband Jake Bongiovi revealed two weeks ago they had adopted a baby girl and now the 21-year-old star has shared a string of photos from their new life as a family of three.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save