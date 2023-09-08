Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce earlier this week. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this week, musician Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner announced their marriage is over after four years.

And now several other celebrities have chimed in with their experience of getting divorced young and suddenly finding themselves single in their early 30s.

Model Emily Ratajkowski, 32, appears to have shown her support for the newly-single Turner, 27, in a new TikTok video.

It’s well and truly divorce season in Hollywood - think Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, and Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

Ratajkowski claimed in the video that getting divorced before 30 is “chic”, adding, “It seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30.”

Ratajkowski married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in her mid-20s, and was separated by her 30s when the pair split in 2022.

The model shares a child with her ex-husband, and has previously told The Los Angeles Times that she didn’t want to speak out about her divorce for her son’s sake.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen attending the Cup of Joe concert after party. Photo / Getty Images

“I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children,” she said.

But she’s now argued that divorcing while you’re still young isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Being in your 20s is the trenches,” she said, adding that being single in your 30s, having a “little bit of money” and realising you’re “still hot” can be empowering, while the “married fantasy” isn’t always “all it is cracked up to be”.

“For all those being stressed about being divorced, it’s good, and congratulations,” she said.

Pop star Miley Cyrus also opened up about her divorce this week, revealing the moment she knew her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was over.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth separated after less than a year of marriage. Photo / AP

Cyrus was just 27 when the pair split, and she’s now revealed she realised the marriage had run its course during her 2018 concert at Glastonbury.

“The day of the show was the day I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” she said.

It comes after reports Jonas and Turner’s impending divorce is turning sour.

Turner has reportedly hit back at Jonas after reports suggested Turner’s alleged partying ways were the main reason for the split, particularly because Jonas was left at home to look after the children.

However, sources close to Turner are speaking out about the reversed narrative, claiming the Dark Phoenix actress was the one content with staying home, but went to events with her husband despite feeling “uncomfortable”.

Comments from people who had frequently been around Jonas when his second daughter was born last year have now been published by TMZ, revealing that the singer was allegedly “less than supportive”.

“After their youngest child was born … Sophie didn’t want to leave their home … she didn’t want to be photographed or go to events,” shares TMZ.

“Nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people who were there said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be there.”