Ariana Grande married the estate agent in May 2021. Photo / Ariana Grande via Instagram

Ariana Grande married the estate agent in May 2021. Photo / Ariana Grande via Instagram

Ariana Grande is reportedly saying “thank you, next” to her husband of two years.

The singer, 30, and the high-profile real estate agent Dalton Gomez 27, allegedly split at the beginning of the year and “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since, a source revealed to People magazine.

Grande, who has been based in the UK while filming the Wicked screen adaptation, was seen at Wimbledon over the weekend with her engagement ring and wedding band notably missing.

In August last year, the popstar shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok in which she wasn’t wearing her rings, however she was quick to dismiss breakup rumours.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” she assured fans at the time.

Grande celebrated her second year of marriage with Gomez by posting a sweet tribute on Instagram. The Positions singer captioned the picture with a 2, a heart and the phrase “I love him so”.

Ariana Grande spotted at Wimbledon without her engagement ring. Photo / Getty Images

Gomez also posted a snap of him and his beau for Valentine’s Day this year, and Grande reposted it.

“My forever valentine,” he wrote above the photo.

In May 2021, just after the couple’s low-key wedding, Grande’s representative told People magazine: “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California. It was reported that less than 20 people attended the nuptials.

“They’re a great fit together,” an insider told People after the wedding. “Dalton’s entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He’s young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.”

Another source said “He [Gomez] is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn’t like attention. He isn’t impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her.”

The singer started dating the real estate agent at the beginning of 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later. Since they started seeing each other, the pair have kept their relationship largely under wraps, however, on the odd occasion Grande will share small glimpses of their life together on her social media accounts.







