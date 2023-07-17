Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara are separating after seven years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara are separating after seven years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Break-up season appears to be in full swing, with yet another celebrity couple calling it quits.

Actress Sofia Vergara and her husband of seven years Joe Manganiello have announced they are separating.

The couple shared a statement on social media writing: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The couple tied the knot in 2015. Photo / Instagram

A source later spoke to Daily Mail revealing: “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The estranged couple sparked break-up rumours just last week after Manganiello, 46 posted a seemingly “cold” birthday tribute to the Modern Family actress who turned 51.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an image of the two cuddled up together, opting to keep the caption simple “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofia!!!” which translates to “Happy Birthday Sofia”.

Despite the Magic Mike actor’s well wishes, many fans were quick to take to the comment section of the post sharing their concerns. One person wrote, “Something is definitely up. He hasn’t commented on her photos she’s been posting. hmmm.”

Another added: “Joe, I hope you guys are ok, that was a very different (cold) happy birthday wish to your wife, compared to previous ones!”

Vergara has since shared several snaps of herself enjoying a holiday in Italy - notably without her wedding ring. Mangianello has not featured in any of her posts, and has not commented or responded to them publicly.

The couple’s separation was first reported by Page Six, who highlighted the fact that Vergara has been spending time in Italy while her husband is nowhere to be seen.

The last Instagram post they shared together was last month.

Vergara and Manganiello debuted their relationship in 2014 after being spotted on multiple dates that year. By Christmas, they were engaged and tied the knot in an extravagant Palm Beach ceremony in late 2015 with approximately 400 people in attendance.

The actress first confirmed her relationship with the actor during a 2014 interview with Extra, telling the publication: “You know, I’m just having a great time. It’s a special time in my life, and I’m trying not to think too much about it. It’s something very new, so we will see what happens.”